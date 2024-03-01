RSVP for Own It: Building Black Wealth Ambassadors/Supporters Party

media release: Join us for appetizers and beverages, and to learn more about how your support has made the Own It movement possible! There are success stories to share and plans for the future that we want you to know about. You have been incredibly generous and we appreciate your support and trust in our team to make Own It a reality.

Ambassadors are encouraged to bring one guest from the real estate industry who is interested in learning more about Own It. Thank you! Please RSVP through Eventbrite by March 1st.

OWN IT: Building Black Wealth is a private sector network of Madison area professionals in the real estate, banking, financial industries. We are working to empower, educate, and guide communities of color towards homeownership, wealth, and financial freedom. We acknowledge the systemic racism embedded within financial systems, practices, and policies, and we are committed to exposing and eradicating these structural barriers.