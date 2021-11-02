ONLINE: PACE Financing & Affordable Housing Projects

press release: Learn about the PACE Wisconsin Program and how Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) can work with affordable and workforce housing new construction and rehabilitation of existing properties.

C-PACE is an important financing tool for Affordable and Workforce Multifamily Housing owners, bringing new capital to housing projects by using projected utility savings to pay for efficiency improvements.

C-PACE can also be used to fill a funding gap. Speakers from the PACE Wisconsin, National Equity Fund (NEF), Elevate Energy and Dane County share how C-PACE can work in affordable housing and how workforce developments and discuss lien priority complexities.

For developers who are unfamiliar with the C-PACE, this is the opportunity to learn how C-PACE can be used to finance clean energy and efficiency projects that reduce building operating costs. Energy and water efficiency projects such and HVAC upgrades, lighting and efficient fixtures can save 20-30% on utility costs.

Most C-PACE project sizes in the PACE Wisconsin Program fall within the $250,000 to $4,000,000 million range.

Renewable energy projects and rehabilitation, such as rooftop solar, can offset building electricity usage also resulting in savings. NEF is committed to providing C-PACE loans, LIHTC, and traditional equity to build affordable and workforce housing.

Developers, property owners and interested municipal community representatives are invited to attend!