press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Jim Rice is a historian and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He's also the author of The Packers Century book series and a collector of Packers memorabilia. Join us as he shares his collection and talks about the history of the Green and Gold.