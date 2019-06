press release: Meet the middle school and high school members of the Madison Nordic Ski Club and join us for a trail run, paddle, and potluck.

June 24, 5:30-8pm

RSVP to Carly, 563.599.7264 or carly@madnorski.com

More info about Juniors team: https://www.madnorski. org/juniors/

Registration required by 6/20.

Contact Carly, 563.599.7264 or carly@madnorski.com