Paint Kits to Go
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Create your own beautiful winter scene with acrylic paint on canvas. Each kit contains canvas, paint, brush and sample picture. It’s artful fun for the whole family. Please be aware: acrylic paint is not washable. Weather permitting. Check midlibrary.org/Events for updates. Limit 1 kit per person. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402
