Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Join us for another paint night that benefits Camp Createability! This painting can be done individually or with two people! The individual option will have the painting on a single canvas while the couple option is 2 canvases that come together to make the piece. Follow the step by step instructions from our wonderful art instructor and create a wonderful painting to hang in your home! 

We are limiting in person spots so if you would like to participate in person sign up early! 

For the virtual option a supply list will be sent out a week before the event along with the online link to attend virtually.

In person Individual: $25; In person Couple: $40

Virtual Individual: $10; Virtual Couple: $15

