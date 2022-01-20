Paint Night
Camp Createability Studio 4510 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
courtesy Camp Createability
Detail of an example painting by class instructor Christina Kovach.
press release: Winter Wonderland Paint Night
Price: $25
Grab a friend and join in our paint night fun on Jan 20th for our 3rd Thursday Paint Night. This month we will be painting a winter scene with whimsical wind and a cozy cottage. With our teacher's step by step instruction we feel confident you will leave with a piece you will be proud of.