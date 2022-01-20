× Expand courtesy Camp Createability Detail of an example painting by class instructor Christina Kovach.

press release: Winter Wonderland Paint Night

This month we will be painting a winter scene with whimsical wind and a cozy cottage.

Price: $25

Grab a friend and join in our paint night fun on Jan 20th for our 3rd Thursday Paint Night. This month we will be painting a winter scene with whimsical wind and a cozy cottage. With our teacher's step by step instruction we feel confident you will leave with a piece you will be proud of.