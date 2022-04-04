RSVP for Paint & Sip

press release: Come support Camp Createability during Autism Awareness Month! We will be hosting a paint night at Karben4 Brewing on April 7th. Follow our instructor as they show every step you need to complete the painting.

The cost is $40 and includes all of your supplies as well as a pint of your favorite K4 beverage. Please sign up by Monday, April 4th so that we can get all of the supplies.

6pm-8pm, April 7, Karben4 Brewing, 3698 Kinsman Blvd.