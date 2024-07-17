Paint with Me: Axolotl

media release: This class is designed for an adult 18+ to paint with their child/grandchild/etc aged 9yrs+. Your class tuition of $50 will include two spots- one for you and one for your child. Please be sure to register only the child that will be attending.

In this Paint with Me class, an adult and child will each create their own axolotl painting. No drawing is required as your axolotl outlines are printed right onto your watercolor paper. All supplies included.