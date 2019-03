press release: Paint Your Pet - Or Other Favorite Non-Human!

Unwind, live in the moment, and have some food and drinks with other animal lovers while we each paint a one-of-a-kind portrait of our favorite non-human animal! If you don’t have a companion animal or can’t decide which one to paint – no worries – bring some photos to choose from or get inspiration from the many photos that will be provided.

Instructor, Mary Telfer, will guide you through all of the steps from choosing your photo (inspiration) to your beginning sketch to the finished painting. ALL SUPPLIES INCLUDED – you will each receive a sheet of high-quality pastel paper and high-quality pastels to share.

Where: The Great Dane Pub, 876 Jupiter Dr., Madison, WI 53718 (off Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s east side)

Date: Monday, April 1, 2019 Time: 6:00pm –9:00pm Cost: $40 for the 3-hour workshop – 100% of your cost goes to Alliance for Animals!