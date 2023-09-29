media release: The Curious Crafter, 4678 Cottage Grove Road, is hosting a series of “Paint Your Pet” Fundraising Nights! Once you sign up on the website, you will be emailed for a photo of your pet which will etch it onto a canvas. Then, join us on Friday at 6:30pm to Paint Your Pet with us! Watercolors, acrylics, even markers and colored pencils. Your choice of medium!

Spots are $30 each which will include all supplies and an 11"x14" canvas board of your pet. A portion of the event's proceeds will go to the Dane County Humane Society.

Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ y4phtncp. Tickets are $30 per participant. Sign up by Thursday, September 28th to reserve your spot.

Email mail@thecuriouscrafter.shop or call (608) 520-0106 with any questions.