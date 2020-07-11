press release: We are Back and in ACTION

The Paint Your Pride following the Blank Canvas March and Vigil will be this Saturday!!! Meet at James Madison Park, wear white, and bring paint!!!

This is a kid friendly event and we encourage to invite everyone you know!

Paint Your Pride is a celebration of Black unique individuals! It is a black youth-led event by Impact Demand, Freedom Inc, and Urban Triage. Celebrate Black Pride with us, through an Explosion of Color!!!