ONLINE: Painters, Glaziers & Finishers Info Session

press release: Please join us on Thursday, February 18, at 10:30 AM to learn more about the Painters, Glaziers, & Finishers with a presentation and tour from the local union!

The presentation will consist of:

  • Live Q&A Session
  • Trade scope of work
  • Union apprenticeship process
  • Training center tour

Register here to attend:

https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kd-yrrjMrGtLI_Z4GAXiMXAhnqYBT3gPF

If you have any quesions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff:

  • Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
  • Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org
  • Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org

