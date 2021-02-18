ONLINE: Painters, Glaziers & Finishers Info Session

press release: Please join us on Thursday, February 18, at 10:30 AM to learn more about the Painters, Glaziers, & Finishers with a presentation and tour from the local union!

The presentation will consist of:

Live Q&A Session

Trade scope of work

Union apprenticeship process

Training center tour

Register here to attend:

https://wrtpbigstep-org.zoom. us/meeting/register/tZ0kd- yrrjMrGtLI_Z4GAXiMXAhnqYBT3gPF

If you have any quesions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff: