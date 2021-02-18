ONLINE: Painters, Glaziers & Finishers Info Session
press release: Please join us on Thursday, February 18, at 10:30 AM to learn more about the Painters, Glaziers, & Finishers with a presentation and tour from the local union!
The presentation will consist of:
- Live Q&A Session
- Trade scope of work
- Union apprenticeship process
- Training center tour
Register here to attend:
If you have any quesions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff:
- Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
- Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org
- Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org
