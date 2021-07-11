RSVP for Painting Portraits with Thread
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn how to create color with stiches instead of brushstrokes! Students will learn basic embroidery and stitching techniques and how to transfer an image to fabric. Join us for an artistic embroidery class where students are encouraged to explore and experiment.
Tuesdays, July 20-August 3, 6-8 p.m. Register by July 11.
$68/$55 member
