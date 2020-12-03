ONLINE: Behind-the-Scenes Look at Painting the International Crane Foundation Exhibit Murals

media release: Join Painter and Muralist Jay Jocham and Visitor Program Manager Cully Shelton for our webinar on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m. Central Time!

Jay will share his mural-painting journey at the International Crane Foundation's headquarters from April 2019 to September 2020. The 1,100 linear feet of murals were brought to life with vision and planning and much physical and mental gymnastics.

After 190 days of painting over two springs and summers, Jay completed nearly 9,000 square feet of painted backdrops in six new crane exhibits. This artistic expedition truly was a trip of a lifetime.

This project is funded in part by Jodi K. Kingdon and Henry S. Kingdon, M.D., Ph.D., and a grant from the Extension Sauk County – University of Wisconsin, Arts & Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.