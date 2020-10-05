RSVP for Painting with Thread: A Unique Approach to Embroidery

press release: Create beautiful botanical compositions out of thread! Use the immense inspiration of flora and vegetation available at Olbrich to inspire your unique embroidered paintings. Templates will be provided or you can design your own. Basic stitching knowledge is required but no previous embroidery experience is necessary. Bring fabric scissors; all other supplies provided.

Date and Time: Thursdays, October 15 - October 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 5

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $125/$100 member