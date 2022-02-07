ONLINE: Pair, Share & Succeed

media release: February 7 - 14 the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (Madison YP) is hosting several events for national Join Week, a weeklong “blitz” of activity to increase awareness and involvement in our organization. YP chapters are grounded in the rich history of the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice.

Join us on Monday, February 7 at 7PM for a roundtable conversation on the Urban League of Greater Madison Black Business Hub and The Center for Black Excellence and Culture. Joining us will be: 

 ·         Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, President and Founder of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development 

·         Jerome Dillard, Executive Director of EXPO (EX-Incarcerated People Organizing) 

·         Anthony Cooper, CEO, President and Founder of Focused Interruption 

·         Dr. Ruben Anthony, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison 

https://ulgm-org.zoom.us/j/86895372747?pwd=VEZYVWFZOXdFWXRxa20yanFrTzBGZz09#success

