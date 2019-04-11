RSVP for Pakistani Tea Time: Samosas, Cholay & Raita

press release: Learn how to create simple, easy, and delicious recipes using fresh ingredients and fragrant spices. Huma Siddiqui uses her culinary knowledge from her journey through four continents to bring a fusion style of flavors from her home land in Pakistan. Classes are demo-style with tasting of dishes by class participants and recipes to take home. Recipes included with this class: Samosas (homemade pastry filled with spicy potatoes and cilantro); Cholay (garbanzo beans in fiery tomato sauce with fire-roasted tomatoes, cumin and spice blends); Raita (plain yogurt, ground and whole cumin, and chili powder). Youth Accepted: Ages 9 and up. Instructor: Huma Siddiqui (White Jasmine)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 18

Registration Deadline: Thursday, April 11

Price: $36/$28 for Olbrich member