Pal-entine's Day Party
Lakeside Street Coffee House 402 W. Lakeside St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:Madison NOW Pal-entine's Day Party and Open House
A Galentine’s Day party, coined "Pal"-entine's to be inclusive for all friends and allies of Madison NOW!
Tuesday, February 13, 6–8 pm, Lakeside Street Coffeehouse, 402 W Lakeside Street
Enjoy fab food, drinks and feminist crafts!
Learn all about Madison NOW
Check out all the rad feminist fun we have in store for 2018
Get involved and become a member!
