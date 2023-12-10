Palestine Cooking

media release: Madison - Palestine Solidarity Week: A week of cultural awareness, education and action hosted in partnership by Muslims in Madison, Kismet Bookstore, nINA Collective, Madison Public Library, Students for Justice in Palestine, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners, Arts for Change, Jewish Voices for Peace-Madison, Moms of Little Muslims.

Dec. 10: Learn how to cook some traditional Palestinian food from a local Palestinian cook, Rana. This space is intended for women, and will be $50 per participant to cover the costs of ingredients, and any funds over the costs will be donated to Palestinian Relief. All ingredients and materials provided.

If you sign up for an event and can no longer make it, please email muslimfamilies608@gmail.com as soon as possible. These events will fill up fast!

More events:

Dec. 2: Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Buy beautiful jewelry, crafts and olive from Gaza, West Bank and Hebron. (8:00am-3:00pm at Monona Terrace); Children’s Story Time (ages 0-8)* : Learn about Palestinian culture through stories. Craft activities and sweets included (11:00am at Kismet Bookstore)

Dec. 3: Painting Workshop (ages 8-14)* : Enjoy a simple, follow-along painting workshop led by a local Palestinian artist. All supplies included (2:00pm at Madinah Academy)

Dec. 6: Panel Discussion: Baladi: Voices of Displacement, and the Paradox of Palestinian-American Identity (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 7: Vigil for Palestine: (4:30-6:00pm at Monroe St. and West Lawn); Movie Screening:Gaza Fights for Freedom (6:30pm UW South Madison Partnership)

Dec. 8: Solidarity Dinner for Palestine* (6:00pm at Badger Rock Community Center)

Dec. 9: Panel Discussion: Palestinians in the Midwest: Stories of Exile, Resilience, and Perseverance (10:00 at Catholic Multicultural Center); Statewide Rally and March for Palestine: Organized by Wisconsin for Justice Coalition (1:00pm at WI State Capitol, corner of State St)

Dec. 10: Palestinian Cooking Workshop* (11:00am at Willy St Coop West)

For more info and to register for events: linktree.com/solidaritymadison

*Registration required for events with an asterisk