media release: Madison - Palestine Solidarity Week: A week of cultural awareness, education and action hosted in partnership by Muslims in Madison, Kismet Bookstore, nINA Collective, Madison Public Library, Students for Justice in Palestine, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners, Arts for Change, Jewish Voices for Peace-Madison, Moms of Little Muslims.

Dec. 4: Lecture & Discussion*: Palestine Unveiled: Exploring History, Media Discourse, and Contemporary Realities (6:00pm at Central Library) Join us on Monday, Dec 4th at 6:00pm in Room 302 (third floor) of Central Library (201 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703) for a lecture that explores Palestine's history, the related media discourse, and the impacts of contemporary realities. This lecture is open to all and especially those who want to learn more about Palestine, past and present.

Our speakers include:

Dr. Samer Altout of UW Madison

Deanna Othman, journalist and educator from American Muslims for Palestine

Dr. Asifa Quraishi-Landes of UW Madison

If you sign up for an event and can no longer make it, please email muslimfamilies608@gmail.com as soon as possible. These events will fill up fast!

More events:

Dec. 2: Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Buy beautiful jewelry, crafts and olive from Gaza, West Bank and Hebron. (8:00am-3:00pm at Monona Terrace); Children’s Story Time (ages 0-8)* : Learn about Palestinian culture through stories. Craft activities and sweets included (11:00am at Kismet Bookstore)

Dec. 3: Painting Workshop (ages 8-14)* : Enjoy a simple, follow-along painting workshop led by a local Palestinian artist. All supplies included (2:00pm at Madinah Academy)

Dec. 6: Panel Discussion: Baladi: Voices of Displacement, and the Paradox of Palestinian-American Identity (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 7: Vigil for Palestine: (4:30-6:00pm at Monroe St. and West Lawn); Movie Screening:Gaza Fights for Freedom (6:30pm UW South Madison Partnership)

Dec. 8: Solidarity Dinner for Palestine* (6:00pm at Badger Rock Community Center)

Dec. 9: Panel Discussion: Palestinians in the Midwest: Stories of Exile, Resilience, and Perseverance (10:00 at Catholic Multicultural Center); Statewide Rally and March for Palestine: Organized by Wisconsin for Justice Coalition (1:00pm at WI State Capitol, corner of State St)

Dec. 10: Palestinian Cooking Workshop* (11:00am at Willy St Coop West)

For more info and to register for events: www.linktree.com/solidaritymadison

*Registration required for events with an asterisk