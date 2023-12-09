media release: Madison - Palestine Solidarity Week: A week of cultural awareness, education and action hosted in partnership by Muslims in Madison, Kismet Bookstore, nINA Collective, Madison Public Library, Students for Justice in Palestine, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners, Arts for Change, Jewish Voices for Peace-Madison, Moms of Little Muslims.

Dec. 9: Panel Discussion: Palestinians in the Midwest: Stories of Exile, Resilience, and Perseverance (10:00 at Catholic Multicultural Center):

Goals of this event:

Uplift voices of our neighbors of Palestinian origin, center and share their experiences

Strengthen connections in the Madison Area

Build bridges cross-culturally, deepen empathy and understanding of Palestinian experience

Understand ways to support Palestinians, in Madison and in Palestine

Palestinian breakfast will be offered from 10:00-10:30am. Childcare will be available during the panel.

If you sign up for an event and can no longer make it, please email muslimfamilies608@gmail.com as soon as possible. These events will fill up fast!

More events:

Dec. 2: Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Buy beautiful jewelry, crafts and olive from Gaza, West Bank and Hebron. (8:00am-3:00pm at Monona Terrace); Children’s Story Time (ages 0-8)* : This event will take place at Kismet Bookstore (101 N Main St, Verona, WI 53593) from 11:00am—12:00pm

Dec. 3: Painting Workshop (ages 8-14)* : Join a local Palestinian artist from the organization "Art for Change" as she leads a paint session for children and youth ages 8 to 14 years old. This event will take place on Sunday, December 3 from 2:00-3:00pm at Madinah Academy of Madison (6501 Watts Road). There is a charge of $10 per participant to help cover costs and supplies, and can be paid on-site or through Venmo or Zelle at @maria89ahmad

Dec. 4: Lecture & Discussion*: Palestine Unveiled: Exploring History, Media Discourse, and Contemporary Realities (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 6: Panel Discussion: Baladi: Voices of Displacement, and the Paradox of Palestinian-American Identity (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 7: Vigil for Palestine: (4:30-6:00pm at Monroe St. and West Lawn); Movie Screening:Gaza Fights for Freedom (6:30pm UW South Madison Partnership)

Dec. 8: Solidarity Dinner for Palestine* (6:00pm at Badger Rock Community Center)

Dec. 9: Statewide Rally and March for Palestine: Organized by Wisconsin for Justice Coalition (1:00pm at WI State Capitol, corner of State St)

Dec. 10: Palestinian Cooking Workshop* (11:00am at Willy St Coop West)

For more info and to register for events: www.linktree.com/solidaritymadison

*Registration required for events with an asterisk