media release: Panchromatic Caribbean Jazz was spun-off from Madisons professional steelband Panchromatic Steel to focus on more improvisational music in a small ensemble format. Inspired by pioneering Latin jazz groups like Dave Samuels Caribbean Jazz Project and Andy Narells Sakesho, PCJ applies the rhythms and instrumentation of the Southern Caribbean to original compositions and modern jazz standards. The bands musical director is professional steel pannist and percussionist Keith Lienert formerly a student of Northern Illinois Universitys steelpan luminary, Liam Teague. He is joined by pianist Chris Rottmayer, saxophonist Nicholas Bartell, vibraphonist Tommy Mattioli, bassist Kevin Knapp and drummer Josh Pultorak.