Panchromatic Steel

media release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is proud to bring back the perennial summer favorite: Lunch Time LIVE!

Grab a friend and a blanket and find a spot on the Capitol lawn near the King St. walkway for Lunch Time LIVE! 2024.

On Tuesdays - June through August - a FREE outdoor concert series will take place from noon-1pm on the King Street walkway of the Wisconsin State Capitol. Chairs will be available, and blankets and lawn chairs are welcome on the lawn nearby. And don't forget to grab 'to-go' lunch at dozens of downtown restaurants.

These concerts a great place for the Madison community to socialize and enjoy the lunch hour during the beautiful Wisconsin summer.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made by 9:30 a.m. based on radar and a cancellation notice posted to Downtown Madison social channels and website.

Live music on the Capitol Square EVERY Tuesday at noon, June through August.