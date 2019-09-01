× Expand Jeff Alexander Panchromatic Steel

press release: Rural Musicians Forum continues its tradition of bringing fun and engaging concerts to the unique space of the Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center. On Sunday, September 1, the Madison-based steel drum group Panchromatic Steel will perform music from the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean. Using instruments built from 55-gallon oil drums, their sound is positively intoxicating and has near universal appeal. The super danceable music will transport people to their happiest moments in the sun, featuring styles including calypso, soca and other “island” styles, to complex jazz-inspired compositions, as well as arrangements of hits by pop artists such as Steve Wonder, Prince and The Beatles. So many love steeldrum music because it threads the needle by being creative, challenging and artful while still appealing to a wide range of people - including children!

Bring your picnic chairs/blankets and join the Rural Musicians Forum for an unforgettable toe-tapping outdoor concert at the beautiful Wyoming Valley School Cultural Arts Center, located at 6306 State Hwy 23, Spring Green. Grounds open at 5 PM and music begins at 5:30 PM, and a featured Trinidadian cocktail will be available for sale at this performance.

Please visit ruralmusiciansforum.org for tickets. Free entry for children 12 and under. Rain shelter available if needed.