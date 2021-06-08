ONLINE: Pandemic Pivots

media release: StartingBlock presents this Innovate Series webinar:

Moments of crisis have always brought opportunity for those willing to seek it. Despite the global disruption that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused, some companies have found new ways to operate to thrive during these trying times.

Join StartingBlock for a panel discussion on pandemic pivots.

Panelists:

Randy Nagy, Gentueri

Kevin Kopish, Sr Strategic Portfolio Manager at Promega

Over 18 years at Promega Corporation, Kevin has managed multiple product lines primarily designed to allow researchers to answer emerging questions in the life sciences. His current role as Strategic Portfolio Manager has had him most recently bringing to market a number of assay platforms based on NanoLuc® luciferase, an engineered light-producing protein with a variety of applications in academic and pharmaceutical research and emerging used in applied testing and diagnostics. Kevin earned a B.S. in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.