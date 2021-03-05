ONLINE: Pandemic Pivots

press release: Join Jennie Bastian from Communication, Jolynne Roorda from Arts + Literature Laboratory, and Margaret Lemay from Integrated Arts Group for a discussion about what pivots local arts organizations have taken. Communication is an arts and music nonprofit based in Madison, Wisconsin. An all volunteer run space, they are dedicated to fostering a vibrant creative community, curating an all ages sober space for all forms of artistic expression. Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) based in Madison, Wisconsin, is a welcoming community that nurtures innovation and the artistic growth of contemporary visual, literary, and performing artists; connects artists, resources and community; and fuels a passion for arts and literature. Integrated Art Group is a woman owned, Madison-based art firm providing art curation, design and installation to healthcare facilities and businesses nationwide.

Featuring music by Wendy Schneider

Produced by:

2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.