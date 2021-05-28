Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiFcz6BkfYEzhCnBLmnC5JA

media release: At MCDS, our high school students are premiering their original feature length film “Pandemical” this Friday night, May 28. It is a very funny, clever movie that shares a lot of what it was like for high school theater students to try to keep theater going in a pandemic.

Film description: We have read story after story about how the Pandemic wreaked havoc on individuals, families, and communities. But no one has shed light on the devastation the Pandemic caused on The Perkins High School Drama Club. Until now. This documentary follows the resilience and hope of a noble band of theater students, desperately trying to mount the iconic Andrew Lloyd Weber musical, CATS, as the world shuts down around them. It is a must-see, *true story of strength, dedication, and musical theater.