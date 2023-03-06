media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host Cody Daigle-Orians, Ashabi Owagboriaye, and Julie Sondra Decker for a panel discussion on asexuality and Cody's new book I Am Ace: Advice on Living Your Best Asexual Life.

This is a virtual event via Crowdcast

About the book: Tackling everything from what asexuality is, the asexual spectrum and tips on coming out, to intimacy, relationships, acephobia and finding joy, I Am Ace: Advice on Living Your Best Asexual Life will help you better understand your asexual identity. Whether you are ace, demi, gray-ace or not sure yet, this book will give you the courage and confidence to embrace your authentic self and live your best ace life.

Cody Daigle-Orians is a writer and asexuality educator. He is the creator of "Ace Dad Advice," a social-media based asexuality education project that supports young people exploring asexuality as an identity and anyone questioning their sexual orientation. I Am Ace: Advice on Living Your Best Asexual Life is his first book, and he's working on his second, The Ace and Aro Relationship Guide.

Ashabi Owagboriaye [She/They] is a Nigerian-American Multidisciplinary Artist, Advocate & Organizer in the city of Chicago. In 2019, Ashabi created the page Ace In Grace, which acts as an online space, used to educate on the topic of asexuality while also uplifting Black and brown people within this community. As an out-loud Black Androgynous Queer Asexual Woman, she uses her platforms and voice to not only shed light on this identity but also normalize the experiences of Asexuality & the intersections within. Outside of this, Ashabi is currently working towards graduating with her Master's in Clinical & Mental Health Counseling, committed to continuing their education, bringing with her an emphasis on providing the most culturally competent care to her clients possible. Awarded the Bi+/Queer Activism Award in 2020 as well as an NBCC 2021 Minority Fellow, she hopes to continue growing and educating others in ways that allow for the betterment of all the communities she's been blessed to be a part of.

Julie Sondra Decker is an author from Tampa, Florida. She writes fantasy and science fiction for adults and children, and is known as a prominent voice for the asexual community. Her nonfiction title The Invisible Orientation (Skyhorse/Carrel) was published in September 2014.