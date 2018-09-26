Panels & Pizza

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Kids ages 10-13 are welcome to join their peers for a monthly meet-up to read and discuss graphic novels. We'll be talking about old favorites, reading new titles, and doing occasional activities around them. Pizza will be served! For questions, contact Beth McIntyre: 608-266-6345 or bmcintyre@madisonpubliclibrary.org

