ONLINE: Paola Ramos

press release: Young Latinos across the United States are redefining their identities, pushing boundaries, and awakening politically in powerful and surprising ways. Many of them—Afrolatino, indigenous, Muslim, queer and undocumented, living in large cities and small towns—are voices who have been chronically overlooked in how the diverse population of almost sixty million Latinos in the U.S. has been represented. No longer.

Journalist Paola Ramos will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss her new book, Finding Latinx. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-finding-latinx. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.