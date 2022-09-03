media release: Paoli Art in the Park, previously the Paoli Art Fair, is finally happening again, after 2 years of cancellations due to the pandemic. The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild has taken on organizing this popular event from the previous organizer. This year it will be held Sept 3 and 4, in the Paoli Park, 1367 County Road PB. This is just a half block down from the previous location, which has become a music venue. The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild, Inc. is dedicated to putting on a quality juried art fair that will benefit the artists, the public and the community.

The event will feature local and regional artists in a variety of mediums. Many of the artists have participated in the premier shows in Dane county including the Art Fairs on and Off the Square, Agora Art Fair and the Spring Green Art Fair. Visitors will meet award winning artists like Rob Igl, who recently won first place in sculpture, at the Spring Green Art Show and Chad Grob who has won awards at Agora and Lake Mills for his woodwork. If you're wondering where to find that truly unique, one-of-a-kind meaningful piece of art...come to Paoli Art in the Park.

Paoli has long been known as a mecca for art, bicycling and paddlers. Come for Paoli Art in the Park, but also check out the historic buildings, unique shops and restaurants in Paoli. If time permits, stay and enjoy the music in the Mill Park.

Southern Wisconsin Art Guild, Inc. (SWAG)

The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild is an organization of artists and art supporters. Our mission is to further the common good and the general welfare of the public in the communities of southern Wisconsin, by supporting the visual arts and providing opportunities and support for artists.

Visit our website at www.paoliartinthepark.org or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ Paoli-Art-in-the-Park.