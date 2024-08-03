media release: Ali K Promotions Presents: Para-Rock The Annex!

A paranormal Expo and Vendor Fair with a live music after party!

Location: The Annex at The Redzone

Date: Saturday, August 3

https://www.facebook.com/events/424405800089896/

Vendor Fair: 10am-5pm

●Hawke's Radiothon for Vet's 10am-2pm

● several vendors of all kinds including crystal dealers, psychics, a naturopathic doctor, paranormal podcast hosts, reiki masters, medical psychics,oddity dealers, paranormal tv show cast, paranormal investigators, jewelry dealers, authors and more!

●3 celebrity guests including:

Dave Schrader of Holzer Files and many other paranormal tv shows on Discovery Channel and Travel Channel, and the host of The Paranormal 60 podcast

Nick Simons & Aaron Thompson of 28 Days Haunted on Netflix who will also be leading the investigation at Sanatorium hill in the evening.

●5 speakers that include experts in the paranormal including; psychic medium Scotty Rorek, Mike Huberty of American Ghost walks, Megan Schneider a musician and death doula, Neal Gibbons ibbons of Pair-A-Normal Guys podcast and Alan Robinson owner of Herbal Aspect and paranormal experiencer.

●A psychic Gallery led by the world renowned psychic medium DeEtte Renee

● A paranormal workshop with Aaron Thompson of 28 days haunted and Kat Grace.

ALSO: at 7pm we are hosting a glow in the dark after party with 5 bands including;

Lockjaw

Revolution-X

Trash Pandas

Rae

and Gilded Cages

Tickets available on Eventbrite