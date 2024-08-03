Para-Rock the Annex
to
The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Ali K Promotions Presents: Para-Rock The Annex!
A paranormal Expo and Vendor Fair with a live music after party!
Location: The Annex at The Redzone
Date: Saturday, August 3
Vendor Fair: 10am-5pm
●Hawke's Radiothon for Vet's 10am-2pm
● several vendors of all kinds including crystal dealers, psychics, a naturopathic doctor, paranormal podcast hosts, reiki masters, medical psychics,oddity dealers, paranormal tv show cast, paranormal investigators, jewelry dealers, authors and more!
●3 celebrity guests including:
Dave Schrader of Holzer Files and many other paranormal tv shows on Discovery Channel and Travel Channel, and the host of The Paranormal 60 podcast
Nick Simons & Aaron Thompson of 28 Days Haunted on Netflix who will also be leading the investigation at Sanatorium hill in the evening.
●5 speakers that include experts in the paranormal including; psychic medium Scotty Rorek, Mike Huberty of American Ghost walks, Megan Schneider a musician and death doula, Neal Gibbons ibbons of Pair-A-Normal Guys podcast and Alan Robinson owner of Herbal Aspect and paranormal experiencer.
●A psychic Gallery led by the world renowned psychic medium DeEtte Renee
● A paranormal workshop with Aaron Thompson of 28 days haunted and Kat Grace.
ALSO: at 7pm we are hosting a glow in the dark after party with 5 bands including;
Lockjaw
Revolution-X
Trash Pandas
Rae
and Gilded Cages