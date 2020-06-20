Parade of Homes

to Google Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00 iCalendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00

press release: The Madison Area Builders Association ("MABA") announced on Thursday, April 30, 2020 that after thoughtful consideration, it will continue to host the 70th Annual Parade of Homes on the originally scheduled dates from June 19-28, 2020. With twenty-one expertly-constructed homes over five sought-after neighborhoods in Dane County, this year’s Parade is sure to be a vast showcase of the stunning craftsmanship that is synonymous with a Parade builder.

Whether you’re looking to build, remodel or just looking for inspiration from new trends, the Parade of Homes is an event for everyone. It’s a Madison Tradition!

Neighborhoods: Savannah Brooks, DeForest; Fahey Fields, Fitchburg; Westbridge, Waunakee; Carriage Ridge, Westport; Windsor Gardens, Windsor

Info

Special Interests
608-288-1133
to Google Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00 iCalendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-20 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-21 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-21 11:00:00 iCalendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-21 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-27 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-27 11:00:00 iCalendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-27 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Parade of Homes - 2020-06-28 11:00:00