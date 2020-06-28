POSTPONED: Parade of Homes

press release: The Madison Area Builders Association ("MABA") announced on Thursday, April 30, 2020 that after thoughtful consideration, it will continue to host the 70th Annual Parade of Homes on the originally scheduled dates from June 19-28, 2020. With twenty-one expertly-constructed homes over five sought-after neighborhoods in Dane County, this year’s Parade is sure to be a vast showcase of the stunning craftsmanship that is synonymous with a Parade builder.

Whether you’re looking to build, remodel or just looking for inspiration from new trends, the Parade of Homes is an event for everyone. It’s a Madison Tradition!

Neighborhoods: Savannah Brooks, DeForest; Fahey Fields, Fitchburg; Westbridge, Waunakee; Carriage Ridge, Westport; Windsor Gardens, Windsor