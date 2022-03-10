ONLINE: Parental Rights for the Incarcerated

press release: Join us for a panel discussion that looks at the rights of incarcerated individuals who are parents. Many of those incarcerated face losing their parental rights, beyond the physical separation of families. Are our systems prioritizing family bonds and the restoration of families? What is the impact of parental rights policies on disproportionately incarcerated communities of color?

Guest Panelists:

- Senator Lena Taylor, Wisconsin State Senate

- Melissa Ludin, Regional Organizer Campaign for Smart Justice at ACLU of Wisconsin

Hosted by Aaron Hicks, Nehemiah Reentry Coordinator.

Register for Zoom Webinar or watch the live stream on the Justified Anger YouTube Channel.