media release: From Philip Barry (the creator of The Philadelphia Story and Holiday) Falconbridge Players presents Paris Bound, a terrifically modern comedy about the uneasy intersections of love, sex, and marriage.

Jim loves Mary. Mary loves Jim. Jim and Mary get married.

Mary says she doesn’t believe in monopoly, and by monopoly she means monogamy.

At first Jim plays it cool. Then Jim plays around with Noelle. Now Mary wants a divorce.

We can’t conjure up Hepburn and Grant on the silver screen for you, but we can do the next best thing. Paris Bound will be presented as a staged reading by an experienced cast of local performers for one night only, March 28 7 PM at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S Livingston St in Madison. Reserve seating on Eventbrite.