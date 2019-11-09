Paris is Burning

press release: USA | 71 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Jennie Livingston

A chronicle of New York's drag scene in the 1980s, focusing on balls, voguing, and the ambitions and dreams of those who gave the era its warmth and vitality.

"One emerges from this film not only with a new vocabulary and a fresh way of viewing the straight world but with a bracing object lesson in understanding what society 'role models' are all about," - Jonathan Rosenbaum, Chicago Reader