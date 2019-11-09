Paris is Burning

Google Calendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 71 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Jennie Livingston

A chronicle of New York's drag scene in the 1980s, focusing on balls, voguing, and the ambitions and dreams of those who gave the era its warmth and vitality.

"One emerges from this film not only with a new vocabulary and a fresh way of viewing the straight world but with a bracing object lesson in understanding what society 'role models' are all about," - Jonathan Rosenbaum, Chicago Reader

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
LGBT
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Paris is Burning - 2019-11-09 17:30:00