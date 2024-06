media release: First public planning meetings for the redevelopment of 4 acres for the "Park Badger" project. The meetings will start with a short presentation before opening up to public comments and conversations.

Monday, June 24, 2024

WHERE: Virtual option at Noon (Register here to attend and get a link to the meeting: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUtd- CrqD8pG9SRsipCfffjuY6Uzjz6lJ02 ); in-person meeting from 6:00pm - 7:30pm at the Urban League's Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St. in Madison

Both meetings will have the same content