Parkinson's Half Marathon & 5K

press release: Saturday, April 18, 2020, Glacial Drumlin Trailhead, 218 S. Main St. (1855 Saloon), Cottage Grove. $20-$55

Half marathon, 5K, and 1 mile walk fundraiser benefitting the American Parkinson Disease Association Wisconsin Chapter. This event promises to be an exceptional racing experience and fundraiser. In 2019, the event hosted over 1,400 participants. Races will be an out-and-back format on the scenic Glacial Drumlin State Trail between Cottage Grove and Deerfield. The trail is very flat and consists of smoothly compacted gravel. Come for the run and stay for the beer, food, cookies and festivities.

Funds raised enable APDA Wisconsin Chapter to continue providing local support and education to those touched by Parkinson’s disease right here in Wisconsin.

The American Parkinson Disease Association’s mission is to provide the support, education and research that will help everyone impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest – every day. APDA Wisconsin empowers the Wisconsin Parkinson’s community through diverse programs and resources. Learn more at apdaparkinson.org/wisconsin

Friday @ 4-7pm: Early packet pick-up @ Cottage Grove Town Hall, 4058 County Road N, Cottage Grove.

Saturday @ 6:30am – start of race @ 1855 Saloon and Grill, 218 S. MAIN STREET, COTTAGE GROVE (by Glacial Drumlin Trail)

Pre-race ceremony – 7:40 am

Half marathon – 8:00 am

5K – 8:30 am

1-Mile Walk – 8:35 am

Kids run (0.3 mile) – approximately 8:05am

Course closes at noon