Parkinson's Support Groups

Fourth Wednesdays,10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., there are two concurrent support groups meeting at The Courtyard at Fitchburg, 5669 Wilshire Drive Fitchburg, WI 53711. RSVP to Karen Jeffers at kjeffers@encorecares.com or 608-886-6711.

Parkinson's and Parkinsonism Support Group: For those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease or Parkinsonism. The PD support group provides a safe and supportive environment for people with Parkinson's to share their experiences, learn from each other, and develop coping mechanisms. The group will offer resources and education to help manage the challenges of this diagnosis. https://www.facebook.com/events/707703041077617/707704264410828/

Parkinson's Care Partners Support Group: The care partner support group provides a safe and supportive environment for care partners to share their experiences, learn from each other, and develop coping mechanisms. The group will offer resources and education to help care partners manage the challenges of caring for a loved one. https://www.facebook.com/events/2727302417411866/2728111253997649/