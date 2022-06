press release: Parks Alive is a collaborative effort across multiple City departments and involves many community-based stakeholders and mobile resources. Click on the Parks Division events calendar to see Parks Alive and other events and activities: https://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/calendar.

Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Drive: 4:30pm to 7:30pm, June 21 and July 19; 1-5 pm, July 5; 4-8 pm, Aug. 2

Allied Park, 2370 Revival Ridge: 4:30pm to 7:30pm, June 27, July 25, Aug. 8; and 4-7 pm, July 11

Brentwood Park, 1402 Mac Pherson Street: July 27, 4:30pm to 7:30pm

Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard: 4:30pm to 7:30pm, July 18, Aug. 1 & 15

Meadowood Park, 5810 Thrush Lane: 4:30pm to 7:30pm, July 20 & Aug. 3; 4:30-8 pm, Aug. 17

Owl Creek Park, 23 Horned Owl Court: 1:00pm to 4:00pm, June 23, July 7, Aug. 4

Penn Park, 2101 Fisher Street: 1:00pm to 7:15pm, June 30 (includes movie screening at 5 pm); and 1-4 pm, July 14 & 28, Aug. 11

Warner Park, 2930 North Sherman Avenue: 4:30pm to 7:30pm, June 29, Aug. 10; 4-7 pm, July 13; 4-7:30 pm, July 27

Worthington Park, 3102 Worthington Avenue: 1:00pm to 4:00pm, June 28; 4-7 pm, July 12; 4:30-8 pm, July 26; 4:30-7:30 pm, Aug. 9