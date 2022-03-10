ONLINE: Parks and Rec meets Berry and Leopold: Nick Offerman’s Growing Conservation Ethic

media release: Let's celebrate Leopold Week together! We invite you to Explore Your Sense of Place this Leopold Week with a speaker series designed to connect us with the natural landscape through food, history, writing, photography, recreation, and land care -- the same tenants the Leopolds used to connect to their Shack and farm.

Register today to join thousands of individuals across the globe in a week of virtual programming that will leave you reflective of your own relationship with nature, inspired to learn more, and connected to others that care for natural and human communities alike.

On March 10: How do we “comprehend, protect, and truly experience the outdoors,” even in fields outside of conservation? Actor, author, humorist and woodworker Nick Offerman explores this question in his latest book, Where the Deer and the Antelope Play. Join the Aldo Leopold Foundation, led by Buddy Huffaker, for an evening in conversation with Offerman as we search together for answers.