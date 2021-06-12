media release: Karben4 Brewing and the Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc. invite you to Parks on Tap event benefiting Dane County Parks and the Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc.

This is an afternoon of fun for both you and your pup featuring a number of activities and informational stations throughout the dog park. Stations include:

Karben4 Brewing - beer and non alcoholic beverages (10% of all sales benefit the park)

Live Acoustic Music

Prairie Moraine Friends, Inc - membership and information booth

Oak Savanna Restoration information booth

Meet your Park Ranger

Excite Bites (doggy treat truck)

Geology talk

more stations coming soon!

Parking is available at both the dog park and Resurrection Lutheran Church parking lots. Dogs must have a Dane County dog permit and comply with all dog park rules.

Location

Prairie Moraine County Park Dog Park (6679 Wesner Rd, Verona)