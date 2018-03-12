RSVP for Parties of Note

press release:

Wisconsin Institute for Discovery: Behind the Scenes

Monday, March 26, 2018 | 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

1300 University Avenue, Madison

WID Director Jo Handelsman will lead a tour including secure areas of the privately funded Morgridge Institute for Research and the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery. Dr. Handelsman shares her knowledge and insights regarding how the Institutes contribute to the advancement of science and to our community. After the tour, we will gather at Steenbock’s on Orchard for conversation and refreshments.

Menu: Hors d’oeuvres, Cash bar

Hosts: Judy and Nick Topitzes, Jo Handelsman

Dress: Casual

$60 per person ($25 tax deductible). Limited to 20 guests.

MSOL's 2018 Parties of Note is the twelfth in our series of themed parties to benefit the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Once again we have activities, menus and venues to appeal to a wide variety of interests and tastes. Due to last year’s demand we have increased the number of parties and have repeats of some of the most popular parties from previous years.

All parties are limited in the number of guests and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for reservations is two weeks prior to the date of the event except where noted, but early reservations are highly recommended since all parties quickly sold out last year. Approximately two weeks before the party you will receive directions and parking information.

This year’s party lineup features well-known hosts, behind-the-scenes venues, outdoor adventures, musical entertainment, and more. And, of course, with all our parties you will enjoy fabulous food and the comradery of your fellow music enthusiasts.

The Madison Symphony Orchestra League and the Madison Symphony Orchestra are most grateful to our Party Hosts/Sponsors for their generous support and participation in this project. All proceeds will be used for the Education and Community Engagement activities of the Madison Symphony Orchestra.