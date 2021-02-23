ONLINE: Partisan Gerrymandering and Voter Suppression in Wisconsin

press release: Surveys of past Madison Public Library Foundation Educational Series event attendees indicated that gerrymandering is among the most in-demand topics. We're excited that Douglas M. Poland, a partner at Stafford Rosenbaum LLP and co-chair of the firm's Election & Political Law Team, will share his expertise on February 23 in our next presentation, Partisan Gerrymandering & Voter Suppression in Wisconsin.

In this free lunch hour event, Poland will discuss:

how Wisconsin legislative and congressional districts' geographical boundaries can be manipulated to help one political party win or maintain control

why partisan gerrymandering dilutes the power of Wisconsin voters, ultimately suppressing their votes

other examples of voter suppression

gerrymandering's threat to representative democracy in Wisconsin, regardless of which political party uses it to gain and retain power

Poland will spend the last 20 minutes of the hour answering your questions.

Poland serves as the Litigation Director of Law Forward, Inc., a nonpartisan, nonprofit law firm he launched with Stafford partner Jeff Mandel in October 2020 that is focused on preserving representative democracy in Wisconsin. Poland has 26 years of experience in complex litigation matters in state and federal courts in Wisconsin, and throughout the United States.

This event will be live streamed via Zoom. Please register by clicking the button below. The presentation will be recorded, so if you're not able to attend live, you can watch it at your convenience.

Madison Public Library Foundation's Educational Series features a variety of free, public virtual learning opportunities throughout the year. Past events are archived and available to watch on our website's Educational Series page.