Partnerships & Collaboration: Industry Applications and Research

media release: Celebrate National Forest Products Week with the Forest Products Laboratory.

The Forest Products Laboratory, the only federally funded wood product research Laboratory in the nation, produces high-quality, science-based innovation. Wood is a versatile, durable, abundant, and cost-effective renewable resource that provides many environmental benefits. Forest Service scientists are developing innovative wood products that contribute creative new materials for construction including housing, furniture production, consumer products, packaging, bioenergy, and the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical device industries.

Dr. Emily Huff will speak to recent report results based on industry-specific roundtables conducted by a National Planning Team consisting of the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities, the USDA Forest Service, and Resources for the Future to address the challenge of biomass utilization, markets, and waste disposal for the Wildfire Crisis Strategy Implementation Plan.