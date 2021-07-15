RSVP for Party on the Pier

media release: Join us in person or paddle on your own on Wednesday, July 21, 4:45 pm – 8:00 pm, at Marshall Park/Marshall Boats, for our Annual fundraiser, Party on the Pier Kayak-A-Thon!

Registration & More Information

All event proceeds will go to our Infinite Boundaries retreats and programs. Registration closes on July 15.

﻿On the water activities include stand up paddle boarding or kayaking, solo or tandem.Throw in a great dinner from International Catering, outdoor games from Celebrations Entertainment, unbelievable raffle prizes, and "apres" paddle party with adult beverages should make this evening an unforgettable one.

Never been kayaking? No experience is needed! At 4:45 pm Marshall Boats will be hosting a short lesson on kayaking.

This year’s event is outside at Marshall Park, that we are planning to safely host with COVID-19 public health guidelines in place.

Registration is $75, includes: