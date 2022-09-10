Party with a Purpose: Changing Attitutes About Disabilities

Remi's Thirsty Moose, Poynette N3135 County Road V, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

12pm-5pm, Saturday, September 10, Remi's Thirsty Moose, N3135 County Rd V, Poynette, WI 53955

Free admission!

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon on Lake Wisconsin to raise money for three local charities supporting kids and adults with disabilities.

We'll have the following fun activities:

- Free pontoon cruises from Shoreline Tours & Camping (donations suggested)

- Cornhole Tournament (Sign up day of for a $10 donation/team)

- 50/50 Raffle

- Silent Auction

- Volleyball

- Drink Specials

This fundraiser will benefit: 

- Special Olympics - West Madison Area

- Camp Createability 

- Gio's Garden

We hope to see you on Saturday, September 10 at Remi's Thirsty Moose! 

