Passenger Rail Station Location Study

media release: The city of Madison is conducting a study to identify a future passenger rail station location, which would be served by a planned extension of Amtrak’s Hiawatha Service, linking Madison to Milwaukee and Chicago and, eventually, to Eau Claire and the Twin Cities.

This virtual neighborhood information session will discuss the various station locations under consideration and what the planning team expects regarding other aspects of the project. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/ MeetingApril30RailStation.

Email questions in advance (optional) to amtrak@cityofmadison.com.